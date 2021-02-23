News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Survey data shows up to 1 in 140 people in Suffolk have the coronavirus

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:30 AM February 23, 2021   
Coronavirus adverts have been placed in bus stops around Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Up to 1 in 140 people in Suffolk have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest released figures.  

That’s according to new data released by the Office for National Statistics and comes from its infection survey which looks at coronavirus cases within the community. 

The figures exclude cases in hospitals, care homes and other institutional settings.  

The survey splits Suffolk into two areas: one area covers the East Suffolk areas, the former Waveney and Suffolk Coastal districts, while the other area covers the remaining districts with the addition of the Essex district of Tendring.  

In its most recent infection survey, which covered the week ending February 12,  the ONS found that up to 1 in 140 people in the larger Suffolk area had the virus or around 0.7%.  

In the East Suffolk area this number was slightly lower at just 1 in 170 people or 0.6%. 

Both numbers are lower than that for England where 1 in 115 people or 0.88%. 

Infection survey figures for Suffolk have continued to drop in recent weeks.  

Data from January 23 showed that around 1 in 83 people were thought to have the virus in East Suffolk and 1 in 100 people in the larger Suffolk area.  

The infection survey data supports Government infection rate figures which have continued to tumble in Suffolk in recent weeks.  

The latest infection rate figures showed every district in Suffolk had a case rate of less than 100 cases per 100,000.

Mid Suffolk had the lowest infection rate of 48.1 cases per 100,000 whereas Ipswich had the highest infection rate of 86.9 cases per 100,000. 

All of Suffolk's districts recorded cases which were lower than the England average rate of 122.1 cases per 100,000. 

Coronavirus

