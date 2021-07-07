First look at plans for new medical centre on old lorry park

Published: 5:30 AM July 7, 2021

An artist's impression of what the new medical centre could look like - Credit: DGA Architects LTD

This is how a new state-of-the-art medical centre in Sudbury could look - after plans to replace a number of existing GP surgeries moved a step closer.

Hardwicke House Group Practice is commissioning the 1,900sq m facility in a bid to replace its Hardwicke House, Meadow Lane and Great Cornard surgeries.

If approved, the new site would provide a mixture of 33 clinical spaces, training and education facilities, as well as an on-site pharmacy.

It has now agreed terms for the sale of the land off Station Road, which is currently a lorry park, with Babergh District Council.

A planning application for the new centre is to be lodged later this summer, with a public consultation starting on Thursday, July 8 - when an event will be held in Sudbury Market Place.

Dr Jamie Gilmour, project lead for the Hardwicke House, said: ‘’We have had great difficulty in providing the level of medical services we aspire to from our old buildings for a number of years.

"This gives us an amazing opportunity to locate a modern healthcare facility in the centre of Sudbury with parking and transport links.

"We are grateful for Babergh District Council's support in facilitating this move and hope it will future proof Sudbury’s community healthcare provisions for many years to come”

Councillor John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council - who was instrumental in early discussions between the practice and the local authority - said: “I am delighted that we have been able to support the introduction of a new medical centre into the town centre.

"It has always been part of our long-term vision for Sudbury to have improved healthcare facilities to benefit the community.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward - Credit: Archant

"I would encourage residents who have any queries about the new healthcare centre to find out more from the project team when they showcase the plans at Sudbury Market.”

More information about the consultation can also be found online.