News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

First look at plans for new medical centre on old lorry park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:30 AM July 7, 2021   
An artists impression as to what the new medical centre could look like 

An artist's impression of what the new medical centre could look like - Credit: DGA Architects LTD

This is how a new state-of-the-art medical centre in Sudbury could look - after plans to replace a number of existing GP surgeries moved a step closer.

Hardwicke House Group Practice is commissioning the 1,900sq m facility in a bid to replace its Hardwicke House, Meadow Lane and Great Cornard surgeries.

If approved, the new site would provide a mixture of 33 clinical spaces, training and education facilities, as well as an on-site pharmacy.

It has now agreed terms for the sale of the land off Station Road, which is currently a lorry park, with Babergh District Council.

A planning application for the new centre is to be lodged later this summer, with a public consultation starting on Thursday, July 8 - when an event will be held in Sudbury Market Place.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Jamie Gilmour, project lead for the Hardwicke House, said: ‘’We have had great difficulty in providing the level of medical services we aspire to from our old buildings for a number of years.

"This gives us an amazing opportunity to locate a modern healthcare facility in the centre of Sudbury with parking and transport links.

Most Read

  1. 1 Celina a prime Ipswich Town transfer target but deal could yet be hijacked
  2. 2 Portsmouth CEO says Ipswich, Wigan and Sunderland are 'spending huge money'
  3. 3 Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
  1. 4 Clubs in League One and Scotland keen as Bishop heads to Ipswich Town exit
  2. 5 "It’s totally out of character" - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
  3. 6 Ipswich among 13 sides competing for promotion in 'Championship 2'
  4. 7 Suffolk estate agent offers viewings by boat for unique Orford property
  5. 8 Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  6. 9 Woman who pestered vulnerable man, 67, for money is jailed
  7. 10 Elderly woman hit by car in town centre

"We are grateful for Babergh District Council's support in facilitating this move and hope it will future proof Sudbury’s community healthcare provisions for many years to come”

Councillor John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council - who was instrumental in early discussions between the practice and the local authority - said: “I am delighted that we have been able to support the introduction of a new medical centre into the town centre.

"It has always been part of our long-term vision for Sudbury to have improved healthcare facilities to benefit the community.

Babergh Conservative leader John Ward said it was a good step for the councils to take. Picture: SAR

Babergh District Council leader John Ward - Credit: Archant

"I would encourage residents who have any queries about the new healthcare centre to find out more from the project team when they showcase the plans at Sudbury Market.”

More information about the consultation can also be found online.

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus

West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police officers who have been at the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic are being punished, Mr Harris said Picture...

Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus