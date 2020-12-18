Staff members test positive for Covid at Hadleigh QD store

Published: 4:26 PM December 18, 2020

A small number of staff members at the QD store in Hadleigh have tested positive for coronavirus.

The store in Calais Street remains open despite the five confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the shop is following guidance from Track and Trace.

A spokesman for QD, said: “Track and Trace has contacted everyone they felt necessary following these cases and asked them to isolate as per the standard legal requirements. We have followed all guidance from the local Track and Trace office and have done everything we have been advised to do.

“As in all our stores, we have been maintaining strict cleaning regimes in Hadleigh throughout the pandemic. As an additional precaution, we have also completed a deep clean with a fogging system in this store as per our agreed company contingency for Covid.

“Should the local Track & Trace determine that anyone needs to isolate who may have visited the store, they will be in contact with them directly. However, the limited contact, social distancing, screens and cleaning that has been taking place within the store should ensure that our customers will not be affected."

You may also want to watch:

The spokesman added that the store continues to follow secure Covid guidelines and they will liaise with the local authority when and if it is required over the coming days.

They said they take their responsibility very seriously and continue to follow Covid secure guidelines to minimise any possible risk to customers and employees.