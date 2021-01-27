News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Suffolk coffee brand provides caffeine injection for vaccine centre

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:06 PM January 27, 2021   
Staff at Saxmundham Health were sent 500 coffee bags from Paddy and Scott's

Staff at Saxmundham Health were sent 500 coffee bags from Paddy and Scott's - Credit: Paddy and Scott's

A coronavirus vaccination centre has had a caffeine injection - thanks to a Suffolk coffee brand. 

Some 500 of Paddy & Scott's Brew Bags were delivered to Saxmundham Health Centre where a team of dedicated nurses, doctors and volunteers are working round the clock to vaccinate the local community.

The Brew Bags are just like a tea bag (but for coffee), and can be quickly brewed in a cup with boiling water, promising the barista-quality coffee in a few short minutes.

“At Paddy & Scott's we are always trying to think of ways to support our community," said founder Scott Russell.

“Our vaccination teams are essential to helping us move out of the pandemic and back to normal life, so we wanted to do something that would help fuel their day and bring a smile to their faces.”

