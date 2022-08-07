Dad cured of rare facial pain inspires family's year of challenges
- Credit: Charlotte Pugh
A Shotley family is pushing themselves to undertake a different challenge every month of the year, to raise money for a rare disease that affected their husband and father.
Robert Pugh underwent surgery for trigeminal neuralgia in November of 2018.
“It felt like someone stubbing out a cigarette on my face, or a red-hot poker,” explained Robert, 59.
“Every two minutes, I would get this burning pain in my cheek.
“When I brushed my teeth, it would set it off, or if I touched my glasses.
“Probably the worst thing was if it was windy, and the wind blew my hair.”
According to the NHS, trigeminal neuralgia is sudden, severe facial pain, often caused by compression of the trigeminal nerve. The compression is usually caused by a blood vessel pressing on the nerve inside the skull.
Around 10 in 100,000 UK residents develop the disease each year.
Most Read
- 1 How it unfolded, as Town pick up a 2-1 victory at Forest Green
- 2 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory at Forest Green
- 3 Top food event set to provide showcase for more than 100 Suffolk producers
- 4 Andy's Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town's win at Forest Green
- 5 Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Ipswich Town: Super Blues win on the road
- 6 McKenna on Town's Forest Green win and Harness and Morsy goals
- 7 Car left destroyed after catching fire in west Suffolk
- 8 Plans for 19 homes in Suffolk village refused
- 9 Decision on pub's licence deferred to next week
- 10 Four taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance on A146
Robert suffered these symptoms for 18 months, and had appointments with his dentist, GP and the pain clinic at Ipswich hospital, before being referred to Addenbrookes, where he underwent a six-hour operation.
This completely cured his symptoms.
“It was that thing of waking up, and daring to touch my head,” he said. “I did, and the pain was gone.”
It was his daughter, Charlotte, who came up with the idea of fundraising through the challenges.
“We’d never heard of trigeminal neuralgia before,” explained Charlotte, 31. “I thought, maybe we can help other people know what it is.”
Her mum, Alison, and three sisters, Emily, Megan and Katie decided to join her, and they have now doubled their original target of £500.
All funds are going to the Trigeminal Neuralgia Association UK.
So far, they have each completed 100 sit-ups a day in January; cycled 28 miles in February, the combined distance to Addenbrookes and back; walked 100 miles in March; completed 100 squats in April; swam two miles in May; rowed 5 miles in June; and walked along the Orwell Bridge to Shotley in July.
They haven’t decided what their next challenge will be, but intend to finish with the Christmas Day Dip at Felixstowe seafront in December.
Robert has been cheering his family on throughout, and said he is very proud of them.
To donate and keep up with the Pughs’ challenges, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Charlotte-Pugh7