Dad cured of rare facial pain inspires family's year of challenges

A family from Shotley are embarking on a different challenge every month this year, to raise money for a disease which affected their husband and father. L-R: Katie Pugh, Charlotte Pugh, Emily Cherrington, Megan Pugh and Alison Pugh. - Credit: Charlotte Pugh

A Shotley family is pushing themselves to undertake a different challenge every month of the year, to raise money for a rare disease that affected their husband and father.

Robert Pugh underwent surgery for trigeminal neuralgia in November of 2018.

“It felt like someone stubbing out a cigarette on my face, or a red-hot poker,” explained Robert, 59.

“Every two minutes, I would get this burning pain in my cheek.

“When I brushed my teeth, it would set it off, or if I touched my glasses.

“Probably the worst thing was if it was windy, and the wind blew my hair.”

According to the NHS, trigeminal neuralgia is sudden, severe facial pain, often caused by compression of the trigeminal nerve. The compression is usually caused by a blood vessel pressing on the nerve inside the skull.

Around 10 in 100,000 UK residents develop the disease each year.

The Pugh family are determined to raise as much funding and awareness for trigeminal neuralgia as they can. L-R: Charlotte Pugh, Emily Cherrington, Alison Pugh, Katie Pugh and Megan Pugh. - Credit: Charlotte Pugh

Robert and his wife, Alison. - Credit: Charlotte Pugh

The family recently celebrated Emily's wedding, with dad Robert back to full health. L-R: Charlotte Pugh, Megan Pugh, Emily Cherrington, Alison Pugh and Katie Pugh. - Credit: Charlotte Pugh

The family have completed seven challenges out of 12. Swimming two miles was the most challenging one yet, said Charlotte. - Credit: Charlotte Pugh

Robert suffered these symptoms for 18 months, and had appointments with his dentist, GP and the pain clinic at Ipswich hospital, before being referred to Addenbrookes, where he underwent a six-hour operation.

This completely cured his symptoms.

“It was that thing of waking up, and daring to touch my head,” he said. “I did, and the pain was gone.”

It was his daughter, Charlotte, who came up with the idea of fundraising through the challenges.

“We’d never heard of trigeminal neuralgia before,” explained Charlotte, 31. “I thought, maybe we can help other people know what it is.”

Her mum, Alison, and three sisters, Emily, Megan and Katie decided to join her, and they have now doubled their original target of £500.

All funds are going to the Trigeminal Neuralgia Association UK.

So far, they have each completed 100 sit-ups a day in January; cycled 28 miles in February, the combined distance to Addenbrookes and back; walked 100 miles in March; completed 100 squats in April; swam two miles in May; rowed 5 miles in June; and walked along the Orwell Bridge to Shotley in July.

They haven’t decided what their next challenge will be, but intend to finish with the Christmas Day Dip at Felixstowe seafront in December.

Robert has been cheering his family on throughout, and said he is very proud of them.

To donate and keep up with the Pughs’ challenges, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Charlotte-Pugh7