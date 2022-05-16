Family of Sudbury boy with cancer thank community for setting up fundraiser

Luke Watson, 13, from Sudbury was diagnosed with a lymphoma in April. Pictured L-R: Mum Hayley Crawte and younger brothers, Leo and Ollie. - Credit: Hayley Crawte

The family of a 13-year-old Sudbury boy with cancer has thanked the local community for rallying around them.

In March Luke, who attends Thomas Gainsborough School, started feeling unwell.

“He had a few weeks at home complaining of stomach pains on and off. I thought it was probably growing pains,” explained 36-year-old mum Hayley Crawte.

“But it kept going on, so I made a doctor's appointment and they examined him, and everything seemed fine. Then he was sent for some blood tests, and they all came back fine.”

While Hayley stays in Addenbrookes with Luke, Will has remained at home caring for the two younger children. L-R: Luke's stepdad Will, and younger brothers Leo and Ollie. - Credit: Hayley Crawte

However, Luke’s pain got worse. Hayley made him another two appointments, where doctors felt a “bump” on his stomach.

While doctors could not find anything wrong with Luke, Hayley was still concerned. She took Luke to A&E at West Suffolk Hospital, where doctors raised the possibility Luke had cancer.

The next day, April 25, Luke was transferred to Addenbrookes hospital, where the diagnosis of lymphoma was confirmed.

The bump on Luke’s stomach turned out to be a build-up of fluid caused by the cancer.

“He had to go into a coma for four days,” said Hayley.

“Because the fluid had got so bad, it was shutting down his organs. He had to have an operation, a lumbar puncture, bone marrow tests and then a Hickman line put in.

“After that, they said he’d be in recovery and could come back down to the ward, but he got worse so he ended up in intensive care.

"Thank goodness I went with my gut and brought him in."

Now the fluid has been removed from his abdomen, Hayley says Luke has started to improve.

He is now beginning chemotherapy.

While Hayley stays in Addenbrookes with Luke, her husband Will, 37, is caring for Luke’s two younger brothers, Ollie, ten, and Leo, four.

This has meant that they have both temporarily had to stop working.

Close family friend, Michele Bates, decided to help the family by setting up a fundraiser to help with the day-to-day costs the family were facing.

“She’s been fantastic," said Hayley.

"I didn’t even realise she’d set up a GoFundMe page, but I managed to find it and it’s just been going up and up.

“I didn’t even realise I had so many friends who cared. You don’t realise until you’re in this situation how lovely people can be.”

To donate, click here.