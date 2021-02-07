News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Vaccine centres to remain closed on Monday due to snow

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:17 PM February 7, 2021    Updated: 7:58 PM February 7, 2021
A member of the medical team administers a Covid-19 vaccine injection at the NHS vaccination centre

A number of our region's major vaccine centres will remain closed on Monday - Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Three of our region's largest vaccine centres as well as those run by GPs will remain closed on Monday as a result of the snow brought by Storm Darcy. 

Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, the Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester and Clacton Hospital will not be seeing patients for coronavirus vaccines on Monday, having been closed for much of Sunday. 

The five COVID-19 vaccination centres run by the Suffolk GP Federation will be closed tomorrow too. 

 These centres include Debenham Community Centre, The EpiCentre in Haverhill, Trinity Park, near Ipswich, The Mix in Stowmarket and Woodbridge Community Hall.

All appointments due to take place at these centres tomorrow will be cancelled with patients able to re-book.

The site at Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds will remain open, as will Chelmsford City Racecourse. 

NHS England are asking those due to come to these locations to wrap up warm and plan their journeys before leaving. 

Most Read

  1. 1 More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems
  2. 2 Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend
  3. 3 LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel
  1. 4 Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk
  2. 5 Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
  3. 6 Many Suffolk schools announce full closures on Monday due to snow
  4. 7 Three vehicles crash on A12 as snow covers highways
  5. 8 Car skids into hedge as snow makes Suffolk driving conditions treacherous
  6. 9 Suffolk's latest Covid breakdown shows parts of Ipswich have most cases
  7. 10 Passengers rescued after 4x4 car rolls in snowy field

Anyone who cannot or does not feel comfortable travelling because of the weather can rearrange their appointment. 

Further information on whether the sites will remain closed on Tuesday is expected tomorrow.

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police are appealing for information on the man, pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation

Appeal after dog walker 'lunged' at puppy owner

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
A map of East Anglia

'Beast from the East 2' – forecaster warns of up to 30cm of snow in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
National Crime Agency officers arrested a 40-year-old man at an address in Old Newton, Suffolk as part of an ongoing investigation

Homes evacuated and man arrested as bomb squad called to Suffolk village

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Large period house with circular bay window on one wing and blossoming wisteria climbing up the front wall

Gallery

£1.35m home with separate cottage for sale for first time in 75 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus