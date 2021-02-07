Vaccine centres to remain closed on Monday due to snow
- Credit: Leon Neal/PA
Three of our region's largest vaccine centres as well as those run by GPs will remain closed on Monday as a result of the snow brought by Storm Darcy.
Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, the Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester and Clacton Hospital will not be seeing patients for coronavirus vaccines on Monday, having been closed for much of Sunday.
The five COVID-19 vaccination centres run by the Suffolk GP Federation will be closed tomorrow too.
These centres include Debenham Community Centre, The EpiCentre in Haverhill, Trinity Park, near Ipswich, The Mix in Stowmarket and Woodbridge Community Hall.
All appointments due to take place at these centres tomorrow will be cancelled with patients able to re-book.
The site at Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds will remain open, as will Chelmsford City Racecourse.
NHS England are asking those due to come to these locations to wrap up warm and plan their journeys before leaving.
Most Read
- 1 More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems
- 2 Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend
- 3 LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel
- 4 Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk
- 5 Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
- 6 Many Suffolk schools announce full closures on Monday due to snow
- 7 Three vehicles crash on A12 as snow covers highways
- 8 Car skids into hedge as snow makes Suffolk driving conditions treacherous
- 9 Suffolk's latest Covid breakdown shows parts of Ipswich have most cases
- 10 Passengers rescued after 4x4 car rolls in snowy field
Anyone who cannot or does not feel comfortable travelling because of the weather can rearrange their appointment.
Further information on whether the sites will remain closed on Tuesday is expected tomorrow.