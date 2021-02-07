Published: 6:17 PM February 7, 2021 Updated: 7:58 PM February 7, 2021

A number of our region's major vaccine centres will remain closed on Monday - Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Three of our region's largest vaccine centres as well as those run by GPs will remain closed on Monday as a result of the snow brought by Storm Darcy.

Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, the Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester and Clacton Hospital will not be seeing patients for coronavirus vaccines on Monday, having been closed for much of Sunday.

The five COVID-19 vaccination centres run by the Suffolk GP Federation will be closed tomorrow too.

These centres include Debenham Community Centre, The EpiCentre in Haverhill, Trinity Park, near Ipswich, The Mix in Stowmarket and Woodbridge Community Hall.

All appointments due to take place at these centres tomorrow will be cancelled with patients able to re-book.

The site at Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds will remain open, as will Chelmsford City Racecourse.

NHS England are asking those due to come to these locations to wrap up warm and plan their journeys before leaving.

Anyone who cannot or does not feel comfortable travelling because of the weather can rearrange their appointment.

Further information on whether the sites will remain closed on Tuesday is expected tomorrow.