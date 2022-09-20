Three Suffolk care homes shortlisted for a prestigious award

The Dementia Team at Davers Court are proud to be recognised for their exceptional care - Credit: Contributed

Three Suffolk care homes are celebrating after being shortlisted for prestigious awards.

The dementia team at Davers Court in Bury St Edmunds has been nominated for the Suffolk Care Awards 2022, whilst Hartismere Place in Eye and Asterbury Place in Ipswich have been shortlisted for awards at the event recognising the efforts of individual team members.

The Davers Court dementia team has been recognised for their exceptional level of support, providing maximum care and comfort to residents living with dementia and those who also require end-of-life care.

Working closely with relatives, the team strives to create a personalised environment for each resident, tailored to their likes and preferences.

The care home promotes independence, with the team practising special methods that enable residents to communicate as much as possible during the later stages – further retaining their dignity and autonomy.

Carol Nice, the lifestyle leader at Hartismere Place, is in the running to win the Having Fun in adversity category, which recognises her efforts to maintain the morale of residents, relatives and fellow team members throughout the continued challenges faced by care homes in the past few years.

Receptionist and lead administrator for Asterbury Place, John Masullo, has been nominated for the Innovative Practice award, highlighting his integral role within the home and his commitment to implementing innovative practices to improve services.

Throughout the pandemic, John went above and beyond to ensure loved ones still had as much opportunity to visit residents as they could.

Sally Shadbolt, the home manager at Davers Court said: “We’re incredibly proud of our team at Davers Court and of those nominated alongside us at other homes.

“Everyone works tirelessly to ensure that all residents are respectfully supported to achieve independence and personal goals, and that their relatives are supported in equal measure.

“The comfort, wellbeing and happiness of residents is always the top priority.

“From helping residents decorate their rooms, to arranging celebrity phone calls and planning exciting trips – all team members go to the nth degree to ensure residents are fulfilled.”

“We’d like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you, and well done, to everyone who made the shortlist this year. Those working in care - in whatever capacity - make a huge impact on peoples’ lives, and it is heart-warming to see that their hard work is deservedly rewarded.”