Published: 7:49 PM February 19, 2021

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk districts have dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 people

Every district in Suffolk currently has a coronavirus infection rate of below 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to latest data.

Latest data released by the government compares the seven days to February 15 with the week to February 8.

Statistics from the past four days are not considered complete enough for inclusion.

The data showed that no district in Suffolk had reported an infection rate of above 100 cases per 100,00 people.

Ipswich remained the district with the highest infection rate at 97.1 cases per 100,000.

Mid Suffolk had the lowest, at 48.1 cases per 100,000.

The case rate across the border in north Essex, however, remains higher in most districts.

Of these areas, three reported rates of less than 100 cases per 100,000. These were Colchester, Maldon and Uttlesford.

Braintree was only slightly above this, at 110.7 cases per 100,000 - and was only down marginally from the week before.

Tendring, however, remained almost twice as high, at 191.7 cases per 100,000.