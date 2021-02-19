Infection rates in Suffolk drop below 100 cases per 100,000 people
- Credit: Archant
Every district in Suffolk currently has a coronavirus infection rate of below 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to latest data.
Latest data released by the government compares the seven days to February 15 with the week to February 8.
Statistics from the past four days are not considered complete enough for inclusion.
The data showed that no district in Suffolk had reported an infection rate of above 100 cases per 100,00 people.
Ipswich remained the district with the highest infection rate at 97.1 cases per 100,000.
You may also want to watch:
Mid Suffolk had the lowest, at 48.1 cases per 100,000.
The case rate across the border in north Essex, however, remains higher in most districts.
Most Read
- 1 At least 7,000 more people join shielding list in Suffolk
- 2 'They've let the club down' - Lambert makes vague accusations about exiled duo Jackson and Nolan
- 3 Nolan and Jackson understood to be furious at Lambert's 'let down the club' claims
- 4 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
- 5 Autistic man 'humiliated' by shop staff for not wearing a mask
- 6 Lambert to meet Evans next week to discuss club structure comments
- 7 Ranking Ipswich Town's top seven transfer flops of the last 40 years
- 8 Suffolk in top six areas as more than 1 in 3 have first Covid jab
- 9 Family's tribute to 'loving' Sophie after A14 crash
- 10 Apology issued over Stowmarket walnut tree errors
Of these areas, three reported rates of less than 100 cases per 100,000. These were Colchester, Maldon and Uttlesford.
Braintree was only slightly above this, at 110.7 cases per 100,000 - and was only down marginally from the week before.
Tendring, however, remained almost twice as high, at 191.7 cases per 100,000.