More than a third of adults in the region receive first coronavirus vaccine

Published: 6:30 PM February 15, 2021

Suffolk and north Essex continues to rank among the best in the country for its coronavirus rollout, with good progress being made among the over-64s.

More than 280,000 people in the region – 34% of those aged over 16 – have received their first coronavirus jab so far, with all of the region's vaccination centres back at normal operation following Storm Darcy disruption.

But while the poor weather did force appointments to be moved back, health bosses are continuing to praise the local operation which has so far seen more than 60% of the 65 to 69 category receive their first vaccine dose.

The age bracket is the latest to have begun receiving the vaccination, alongside the clinically vulnerable aged over 16 and personal carers.

Care home residents and staff who were not able to be vaccinated due to recent coronavirus outbreaks are also being contacted.

All vaccination centres have reopened following Storm Darcy disruption - Credit: Archant

The previous latest data showed that 27% of adults in the region had received their first dose as of February 7, putting it among the top five regions nationally.

Only 219, 457 had received their first jab by that point, with figures again set to be higher come the next announcement.

More than 14,000 doses were given out on Saturday, February 13 alone.

Health chiefs are, however, are appealing for those with appointments not to arrive at vaccination centres with their children. Those who do so will have their appointments postponed.

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) said this is due to the increased risk of transmission both in any queues or waiting areas and added the only other people who should be attending are family members who also have appointments, or carers.

It is a similar situation for those who attend without a mask, with all patients required to wear a face covering when receiving their jab.

The spokesman added no-one should attend appointments if they have tested positive for coronavirus within the last 28 days, which could again increase any risk of transmission within vaccination centres.

It is yet to be confirmed when the next cohort on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's (JCVI) priority list – those aged 60 or over – will begin receiving their jabs locally.