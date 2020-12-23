News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:18 AM December 23, 2020   
A majority of areas in England (269 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates Picture: ARCHANT

Ministers are set to meet to discuss the coronavirus tier system today - Credit: Archant

Parts of the country could move up a tier as early as Boxing Day as ministers meet to decide whether tougher restrictions are needed in areas where infections are rising.

It is understood that ministers will meet in Whitehall later today to discuss the tier system, as cases continue to grow across the nation.

The decision to review the system comes as a new mutated surge of the virus – which has been confirmed in Suffolk – is seeing rates rise rapidly.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said there is no "immediate plan" to widen coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day but that the government would be meeting today to review the situation and "make a judgment".

He said: "We don't have an immediate plan to take action, but the number of cases is rising and the (new coronavirus) variant is spreading to other parts of the country, so we will see whether it's necessary to do more and make sure that the tiered system is sufficiently robust for the new circumstances.

"Because remember, the tiered system was designed before we knew the full ferocity of the new variant, and so we do have to make sure it's sufficiently robust to be able to withstand this and to stop cases just rising at the very worrying levels they are now in parts of the country."

Council leaders and MPs have warned that Suffolk could move up a tier as a result of the rises locally, which have seen two parts of Suffolk record a seven-day infection rate higher than 200 cases per 100,000.

Babergh currently has the highest infection rate in the county after 239 new cases took the rate there to 259.7 per 100,000. Ipswich is slightly lower at a rate of 244.0 per 100,000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
  2. 2 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
  3. 3 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
  1. 4 Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant
  2. 5 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
  3. 6 Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river
  4. 7 'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure
  5. 8 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
  6. 9 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
  7. 10 Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash

All other areas of the county, which had recorded rates of less than 100 per 100,000 last week, are now well into the mid to high 100s.

Both Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk had been among the very lowest in England for their Covid case rates, however figures there now stand at 186.7 per 100,000 and 183.2 per 100,000 respectively. 

In East Suffolk, the rate now stands at 150.3 per 100,000.

Should Suffolk move up a tier, it is unknown whether the surging case rates would be enough to see the county enter the toughest Tier 4 restrictions, currently in place in the majority of Essex.

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus