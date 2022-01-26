Suffolk's Covid cases rise by almost 20% in a week

Suffolk has seen a rise in the number of Covid cases reported - Credit: PA

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk have risen by almost 20% in the space of a week, latest data has shown.

Figures for the week up to January 21 revealed there was a total of 7,743 new infections reported in the county in seven days.

East Suffolk accounted for almost a third of this number, with 2,423 cases reported in a week.

West Suffolk reported 2,003 cases, while there were 1,485 new infections in Ipswich.

The overall total was a rise from the week up to January 14, when 6,604 cases were identified in Suffolk.

This was an increase of just over 17%.

The number of people dying with Covid recorded on their death certificate in Suffolk is at a 10-month high, according to latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

ONS data revealed there were 22 deaths registered in the week ending January 14 - the highest weekly total since last March.