Experts to analyse how Suffolk tackled virus crisis

Independent experts from outside of the county will carry out a "lessons learned" review of how Suffolk tackled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Council chiefs say the review is to begin this month and early results giving the headline findings will be published just weeks later.

The independent review has been commissioned by Suffolk Resilience Forum and will be carried out by Nottingham Trent University and the Hydra Foundation from December 15.

A resilience forum spokesperson said it will "aim to collect the views of the tactical and strategic responders".

The expert teams will use a review method called 10,000 Volts, which features digital technology capturing text feedback from any number of respondents taking part together, with those sharing their feedback able to remain anonymous.

The invitation letter to people involved in Suffolk’s response said: “This unique methodology allows all participants to share their experiences and challenge, support and build on comments written by others. It was designed to enable all voices to be heard. The integrity of the system ensures that at no time are any comments attributable to any person or organisation.”

Feedback will include elements of the response which worked well, areas where improvements are needed, and what changes need to be made in future in readiness for any similar event.

The resilience forum said that Nottingham Trent will publish a recommendations report on January 12, which will then be used for further analysis.

That report will inform what further analysis and reviews happen in 2022, but Enable East have already been recruited to do a further review of recommendations next year, a spokesperson said.

According to the resilience forum, Suffolk’s review will be the 19th the Hydra Foundation has tackled in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

The debrief is being commissioned separately to the Government’s planned national review in 2022, although it was confirmed that Suffolk would feed into that work as well.



