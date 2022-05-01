Map reveals Suffolk neighbourhoods with lowest and highest Covid rates

The highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The latest public health data has revealed that a neighbourhood near Bury St Edmunds currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate throughout Suffolk and north Essex, although infection rates are continuing to fall.

Public Health England figures for the week leading up to April 22 have broken the rates down into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of about 8,000.

The data has revealed that the neighbourhood of Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham currently has the highest infection rate in the region - with 486.2 cases per 100,000 people after 34 new infections were reported.

The neighbourhood of Great Notley and Black Notley currently has the lowest Covid rate in the region - with 93.3 cases per 100,000 after nine new infections were recorded.

Castle Hill still has the highest infection rate in Ipswich with 361.3 cases per 100,000 which is down from 491.3 last week.

Covid rates have steadily fallen in recent weeks after the government ended free PCR and lateral flow tests at the start of April.



