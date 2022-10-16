Revealed: The latest Covid rates in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus figures for Suffolk have been revealed - Credit: Archant

Babergh is currently reporting the highest Covid rate in Suffolk as latest figures show a slight drop off in the number of infections.

Data released by the government has been broken down into districts to show where the highest coronavirus rate is in the county.

In the week up to October 12 Babergh, the latest figures show that Babergh was reporting 152.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Ipswich reported the lowest number of cases with 103 per 100,000 people.

Sarah Crofts, Office for National Statistics deputy director for the Covid-19 infection survey, said there has been a notable rise in infections amongst older age groups in England.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We’re seeing sustained increases in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates, so we continue to urge those eligible for vaccinations to come forward, whether that’s a first dose or a booster.

“Vaccines are the best protection against severe disease and hospitalisation this winter and it’s never too late to take up your first dose.

“If you are unwell or have symptoms of a respiratory infection, it is particularly important to avoid contact with elderly people or those who are more likely to have severe disease because of their ongoing health conditions.”