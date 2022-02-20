Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

The latest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest coronavirus data has revealed neighbourhoods in Stowmarket currently have the highest infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex.

Government figures for the week up to February 14 have been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

The neighbourhood with the highest Covid rate in the data was Stowmarket West, with 1,439.7 cases per 100,000 people after reporting 92 infections in a week.

This was closely followed by Stowmarket East & Needham Market North, which reported a rate of 1,252.9.

Rates in Ipswich were among the lowest in Suffolk, with Broke Hall's figure at 892.6 being the highest in the town.

Panfield, Finchingfield & Bardfield's rate was the lowest across Suffolk and north Essex at just 218.0.