Revealed: The places with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Coronavirus cases are falling across Suffolk and north Essex but rates in west and mid Suffolk remain high, new data has revealed.

Cases in Suffolk fell sharply after reaching a peak on January 4, before starting to plateau on January 20.

Then cases ticked up slightly until January 27, but have now started to fall again.

However, localised data shows that cases in the region remain at their highest in west and mid Suffolk.

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

The six areas with the highest Covid rates are all in west and mid Suffolk.

They are:

Stowmarket West

Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham

Howard Estate & Northgate

Red Lodge, Icklingham & Moulton

Thurston, Badwell Ash & Elmswell North

Stowmarket East & Needham Market North

The lowest rates in the region is Bures Hamlet, Maplestead & Belchamp in Braintree.

In Suffolk, the lowest rates can be found around Halesworth and Southwold in east Suffolk.