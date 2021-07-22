Published: 12:07 PM July 22, 2021

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, is self-isolating after being "pinged" by the NHS app - Credit: Paul Geater

MP for Bury St Edmunds Jo Churchill is the latest politician to go into self-isolation after being "pinged".

The MP, who is Minister for Public Health, Primary Care and Prevention, tweeted: "I have been pinged by the Covid-19 app and I’m therefore self-isolating.

"It’s so important we all play our part to fight coronavirus. Isolation and vaccination are vital to helping stop the spread and protect everyone. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, get the jab."

As a health minister, Mrs Churchill, whose constituency also includes Stowmarket and Needham Market, is in the same department with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are also currently self-isolating after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace following contact with Mr Javid.

Nationally, a record 618,903 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the week to July 14, telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, NHS figures show.