Suffolk MP Matt Hancock tests positive for Covid for second time

Matt Hancock says he is feeling better than the last time he had Covid - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

West Suffolk MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time.

Mr Hancock revealed on Twitter he tested positive for Covid on Monday afternoon and is now isolating.

He said he is feeling "much better than last time" after he caught the virus at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk since 2010, stepped down as Health Secretary after pictures of him breaking social distancing rules emerged in June.