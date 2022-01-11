Suffolk MP Matt Hancock tests positive for Covid for second time
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
West Suffolk MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time.
Mr Hancock revealed on Twitter he tested positive for Covid on Monday afternoon and is now isolating.
He said he is feeling "much better than last time" after he caught the virus at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Mr Hancock said in a tweet: "Yesterday afternoon I tested positive for coronavirus.
"I've been isolating at home since then. Thankfully I feel fine. Much better than last time and that's thanks to the vaccine.
"Get your booster now if you haven't already."
Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk since 2010, stepped down as Health Secretary after pictures of him breaking social distancing rules emerged in June.
Most Read
- 1 Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait
- 2 Walton? Hladky? Or someone new? How Town's goalkeeping situation could play out during January window
- 3 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
- 4 Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury
- 5 Man, 58, who went to Ipswich pub to meet 'schoolgirl' is jailed
- 6 Horse dies after being hit by lorry and car on A11
- 7 Town fans sell out yet another away end as Dons tickets are snapped up
- 8 Woman taken to hospital after crash on A14
- 9 Five towns in Suffolk where KFC could open a new restaurant
- 10 Man found with indecent pictures and films of children 'will lose job'