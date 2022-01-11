News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk MP Matt Hancock tests positive for Covid for second time

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:41 PM January 11, 2022
West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock says he is feeling better than the last time he had Covid - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

West Suffolk MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time.

Mr Hancock revealed on Twitter he tested positive for Covid on Monday afternoon and is now isolating.

He said he is feeling "much better than last time" after he caught the virus at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Mr Hancock said in a tweet: "Yesterday afternoon I tested positive for coronavirus.

"I've been isolating at home since then. Thankfully I feel fine. Much better than last time and that's thanks to the vaccine.

"Get your booster now if you haven't already."

Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk since 2010, stepped down as Health Secretary after pictures of him breaking social distancing rules emerged in June.

