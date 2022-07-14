Suffolk MP Therese Coffey welcomes university's dental project

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has welcomed plans by University of Suffolk for a new dental academy - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk MP has welcomed a new dental project to address the county’s tooth crisis, which is being championed by the University of Suffolk.

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, supported plans for the new social dental enterprise at the university’s Ipswich campus, which is being established with the aim to attract and train newly-qualified dentists to work.

They will work within the dental facility to supply additional, much-needed, NHS dental provision across Suffolk.

Dr Coffey said: “The lack of NHS dental provision has become an increasing issue here in East Suffolk and I’ve been constantly pressing the case on behalf of patients.

“I have much more confidence in the local NHS to address this key issue rather than the centre, which has been letting us down.

“This is a great first step in boosting dentist capacity on a more permanent basis.”

The development comes at a time when people are struggling to access care, even resorting to pulling out their own teeth and the campaign group Toothless in Suffolk has been formed to fight for better provision in the county.

Last week, the group’s co-coordinator Steve Marsling welcomed the concept, but questioned how long it would take to come to fruition, adding the county needed a solution much sooner.

He feared unless a grant or bursary was provided to dentists trained at the academy, they would slip away to private London practices.

He said: “At present, there is absolutely no provision for keeping these dentists in Suffolk. What we would be asking for is for the Government to give some kind of grant or some kind of bursary if they sign up for five years with the NHS.

“Secondly, we would like Suffolk County Council to offer some kind of key worker scheme so dentists can be supported after they have finished their training and can build up their practices. Otherwise, they will slip away to private London practices.”

Other MPs to have backed the academy include Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds.