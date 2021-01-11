Latest Covid-19 infection rates for Suffolk and north Essex

Published: 8:05 PM January 11, 2021

The latest Covid data shows rises in the rate of infections across Suffolk - Credit: PA

Coronavirus rates are continuing to rise in across Suffolk, while an area of north Essex recorded England's fifth biggest week-on-week increase.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 3,918 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to Thursday, January 7.

Tendring, in Essex, recorded England's fifth biggest week-on-week rise in rates – from 764.9 to 1,201.5 per 1,000 population.

Data for the most recent four days is excluded because it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The rolling infection rate, or the number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, was 709.2 in Ipswich for the seven days leading to January 7, compared with 538.3 in the week leading to December 31.

In Mid Suffolk, the rate was 416.8 for the seven days to January 7, compared with 363.8 in the week to December 31.

Elsewhere, the rate was 610.6 from 523.7 in Babergh, 453.8 from 344.3 in East Suffolk, and 458 from 383.7 in West Suffolk.

In Colchester, the rate was 866.4 for the seven days to January 7, compared to 753.4 in the week to December 31.

Meanwhile, Braintree was one of only a third of districts in England to see a fall – albeit from a high rate of 1074.0 to 979 in a week.

Maldon also recorded a fall – from 945.7 to 862.5, As did Uttlesford – from 781.1 to 762.5.

Barking and Dagenham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,251 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 7 – the equivalent of 1,527.0 cases per 100,000 people.