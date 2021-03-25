Report on Covid lessons learned to highlight PPE 'concerns' and lockdowns

Published: 7:30 AM March 25, 2021

A report into lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected in Suffolk later in 2021 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A report collating lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic is set to get underway later this year, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has said - and supply of PPE is already a key measure for future learning.

Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore told last week's Police and Crime Panel that work to learn from the pandemic over the last year is already on the cards, and while more work is to be done collating those points some early lessons had already been exposed.

"I have always said that when this pandemic is over, there needs to be a full and in-depth review of lessons learned," he said.

"If you were to ask me straight away, one of the concerns I have got is regarding PPE. We should not have been in a state anywhere in the country or anywhere in the world where we were left almost with our pants down not having the right supplies available."

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore - Credit: Archant

Mr Passmore said that Suffolk police procurement of PPE had been "second to none" but while people had risen to the challenge the emergency planning systems had to be "ready for unexpected circumstances".

He continued: "I think we need to do better horizon scanning across the world. There was the SARS outbreak in Asia [in the early 2000s], we probably thought it is 8, 10, 12,000 miles away, what has it got to do with us?

"But in the days of globalisation and the world metaphorically becoming smaller, we should be looking at lessons like that - what are the lessons to be learned and at least have contingency plans should it happen in the UK."

Other lessons Mr Passmore said that can be learned included planning and effects of lockdowns and formalising agreements with organisations such as Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue which were involved with the emergency response when the pandemic first hit the UK in March 2020.