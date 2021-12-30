Which Suffolk pharmacies are open on New Year's Day and the bank holiday?
Published: 10:35 AM December 30, 2021
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Suffolk's pharmacies can provide medical advice in emergencies, but several have altered their opening hours over New Year's Day and the bank holiday.
Here is when a number of chemists' will be open at the start of 2022.
New Year's Day
- Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 3pm
- Barbour Pharmacy, Bramford Road, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm
- Boots at Bury St Edmunds: Cornhill: 10.30am - 4.30pm
- Boots at Ipswich, Tavern Street: 10am - 4pm
- Boots at Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm
- Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 9am - 1pm
- Needham Market Pharmacy, Barking Road: 9am - 1pm
- Walton Pharmacy, High Street, Felixstowe: 9am - 1pm
January 2
- Boots at Bury St Edmunds: Cornhill: 10.30am - 4.30pm
- Boots at Ipswich, Tavern Street: 10am - 4pm
- Boots in Haverhill, High Street: 10am - 4pm
- Boots at Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm
- Hado Pharmacy, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe: 10am - 4pm
- Rosedale Pharmacy, Ashburnham Way, Lowestoft: 10am - 5pm
- Swan Pharmacy, Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds: 8am - 11pm
January 3
- Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 3pm
- Lloyds in Sainsbury's Felixstowe Road, Ipswich: 10am - 4pm
- Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm