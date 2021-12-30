Which Suffolk pharmacies are open on New Year's Day and the bank holiday?

Pharmacies in Suffolk are open over the new year period (file photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown

Suffolk's pharmacies can provide medical advice in emergencies, but several have altered their opening hours over New Year's Day and the bank holiday.

Here is when a number of chemists' will be open at the start of 2022.

New Year's Day

Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 3pm

Barbour Pharmacy, Bramford Road, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm

Boots at Bury St Edmunds: Cornhill: 10.30am - 4.30pm

Boots at Ipswich, Tavern Street: 10am - 4pm

Boots at Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm

Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 9am - 1pm

Needham Market Pharmacy, Barking Road: 9am - 1pm

Walton Pharmacy, High Street, Felixstowe: 9am - 1pm

January 2

Boots at Bury St Edmunds: Cornhill: 10.30am - 4.30pm

Boots at Ipswich, Tavern Street: 10am - 4pm

Boots in Haverhill, High Street: 10am - 4pm

Boots at Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm

Hado Pharmacy, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe: 10am - 4pm

Rosedale Pharmacy, Ashburnham Way, Lowestoft: 10am - 5pm

Swan Pharmacy, Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds: 8am - 11pm

January 3