East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Which Suffolk pharmacies are open on New Year's Day and the bank holiday?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:35 AM December 30, 2021
Find out when your local pharmacies are open in Suffolk and north Essex during the May Bank Holiday.

Pharmacies in Suffolk are open over the new year period (file photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown

Suffolk's pharmacies can provide medical advice in emergencies, but several have altered their opening hours over New Year's Day and the bank holiday.

Here is when a number of chemists' will be open at the start of 2022.

New Year's Day

  • Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 3pm
  • Barbour Pharmacy, Bramford Road, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm
  • Boots at Bury St Edmunds: Cornhill: 10.30am - 4.30pm
  • Boots at Ipswich, Tavern Street: 10am - 4pm
  • Boots at Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm
  • Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 9am - 1pm
  • Needham Market Pharmacy, Barking Road: 9am - 1pm
  • Walton Pharmacy, High Street, Felixstowe: 9am - 1pm

January 2

  • Boots at Bury St Edmunds: Cornhill: 10.30am - 4.30pm
  • Boots at Ipswich, Tavern Street: 10am - 4pm
  • Boots in Haverhill, High Street: 10am - 4pm
  • Boots at Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm
  • Hado Pharmacy, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe: 10am - 4pm
  • Rosedale Pharmacy, Ashburnham Way, Lowestoft: 10am - 5pm
  • Swan Pharmacy, Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds: 8am - 11pm

January 3

  • Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 3pm
  • Lloyds in Sainsbury's Felixstowe Road, Ipswich: 10am - 4pm
  • Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm
Suffolk Live News
Health Care
Suffolk

