Stress and depression make up a quarter of police absence

Figures show that stress and depression and other mental health conditions made up a quarter of all sickness at the force.

Stress, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder resulted in nearly 30,000 hours of sickness in Suffolk's police force last year.

A Freedom of Information request showed in the last five years at Suffolk Constabulary the equivalent of 6,586 days were lost due to officers being signed off sick in relation to mental health.

Last year the number of hours was 29,059.3, which made up nearly a quarter of all sickness at the force.

The force and leading police figures have pledged to continue to reduce the number as figures fall further from 2019.

The figures are in addition to a record 13,263 officers in the UK requiring time off due to psychological illnesses in 2021/22 - of which 111 were from Suffolk.

The head of Suffolk Police Federation said working in partnership was key as officers "can only meet the needs of the public we serve if they are fit and well".

Darren Harris, head of Suffolk Police Federation

Darren Harris said: “Police officers carry out a challenging and unique role in our communities, fighting and preventing crime, keeping order, protecting the vulnerable and often putting their lives on the line as they head towards danger when others are running away.

“This takes its toll on them not just physically but also mentally and during the austerity years when officer numbers were reduced, they were put under extra pressure as more and more demands were made of them.

"They were pulled in all directions and, as the service that can never say no, often picked up work for other over-stretched sectors, such as mental health support services and the ambulance service."

At the Federation, case worker Wendy Leah provides support to members and families in relation to sickness management, ill-health retirement, injuries, accidents and death.

She said: “I contact those officers who have been off work for 21 days or more to see if there is anything we can do to support them. More and more members are understanding that I am here to help and getting in touch."

Suffolk Police has responded to the figures.

In February this year, Norfolk and Suffolk's police forces launched an employee assistance programme which is available to all officers and staff to provide 24/7 access to health and wellbeing services.

In addition, the forces can make referrals to Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing for anyone suffering from complex mental health needs brought on by trauma.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “It is encouraging to see a fall in recent figures, however we remain committed to tackling the issue of officer and staff absence.

"The force takes each case of sickness on its merits. Some cases, of course, are the result of injuries sustained on duty, whilst others maybe due to physical or mental health issues. In all cases however, our Occupational Health staff work with the individual, their management and representatives to bring about as early a return to work and operational duties as is possible.”

“It is important that officers and staff talk to us about difficulties with mental health they may be experiencing in order to gain access to the most appropriate support."

Tim Passmore

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said he felt reassured by the recent fall and the force took the welfare of its staff "very seriously".

He said: “I was very pleased that the Constabulary was commended by the HMIC following a recent inspection for understanding the wellbeing of its workforce and developing effective plans for improving workforce wellbeing.

“Our officers face challenging situations in their day-to-day work and it is important that we support them as they put themselves at risk every day to make Suffolk a safer place for us all."