Suffolk records more than 10,000 Covid cases in a week

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:28 AM January 5, 2022
The latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed

More than 10,000 Covid cases were reported in Suffolk in a week towards the end of 2021 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in the space of one week at the end of December, latest data has revealed.

Figures released by the government for the week up to December 30 revealed the most cases were identified in the East Suffolk district, with 3,503 positive tests.

West Suffolk had 2,017 cases, with Ipswich just behind on 1,974.

A total of 10,086 cases were recorded in the county during this timeframe, the highest weekly figure throughout the pandemic.

Covid cases have risen nationally in recent weeks as the Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, has swept across the country.

However, the number of people in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex remains comparatively low this year — with 103 between Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds hospitals on December 28.

On the same day in 2020, there were 354 Covid patients between the three hospitals.

