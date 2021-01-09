Published: 7:30 AM January 9, 2021

Covid-19 rates are rising across Suffolk with the worst hit areas passing 1,000 cases per 100,000 people. - Credit: PA

All of the 10 Covid hotspots in Suffolk have seen case rates skyrocket in the past two weeks, with more than 1,000 cases recorded per 100,000 people in the worst hit areas.

All of the 10 highest areas, which are spread across the county, are now above the English average for cases recorded in the seven days up to January 2.

The highest spots used to be centred around Ipswich - however, cases have now risen across the county.

The highest rate is currently in Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham where 1,032.9 people have tested positive per 100,000 residents.

Belstead Hills and Christchurch Park in Ipswich have the second and third highest rate respectively with the former seeing 1,006.2 cases per 100,000 people and the latter seeing 830.8.





You may also want to watch:

The full top 10 are:

Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham - 1,032.9 Belstead Hills - 1,006.2 Christchurch Park - 830.8 Leavenheath, Nayland and Boxford - 792.7 Priory Heath - 781.8 Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell - 743.2 Sproughton, Washbrook and Hintlesham - 742.5 East Bergholt, Brantham and Capel St Mary - 714.1 Whitehouse - 706.7 Claydon and Bramford - 693.5







