News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 7:30 AM January 9, 2021   
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen in Hertfordshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Covid-19 rates are rising across Suffolk with the worst hit areas passing 1,000 cases per 100,000 people. - Credit: PA

All of the 10 Covid hotspots in Suffolk have seen case rates skyrocket in the past two weeks, with more than 1,000 cases recorded per 100,000 people in the worst hit areas.

All of the 10 highest areas, which are spread across the county, are now above the English average for cases recorded in the seven days up to January 2. 

The highest spots used to be centred around Ipswich - however, cases have now risen across the county. 

The highest rate is currently in Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham where 1,032.9 people have tested positive per 100,000 residents. 

Belstead Hills and Christchurch Park in Ipswich have the second and third highest rate respectively with the former seeing 1,006.2 cases per 100,000 people and the latter seeing 830.8. 


You may also want to watch:

The full top 10 are:

  1. Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham - 1,032.9
  2. Belstead Hills - 1,006.2
  3. Christchurch Park - 830.8
  4. Leavenheath, Nayland and Boxford - 792.7
  5. Priory Heath - 781.8
  6. Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell - 743.2
  7. Sproughton, Washbrook and Hintlesham - 742.5
  8. East Bergholt, Brantham and Capel St Mary - 714.1
  9. Whitehouse - 706.7 
  10. Claydon and Bramford - 693.5 



Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
  2. 2 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
  3. 3 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
  1. 4 Town have 'close to a full-strength squad' as army of injured players make significant progress
  2. 5 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
  3. 6 Mum stole cash from child's football club to fund her lifestyle
  4. 7 Family moving home fined £900 for driving overweight van on A14
  5. 8 Suffolk records 3,700 new cases in a week as rates continue to rise
  6. 9 Post Office closed for deep clean after possible coronavirus case
  7. 10 Road closed as man seriously injured in car accident
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Covid cases double in Suffolk in a week - with 3,400 more positive tests

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus