Nurse cannot face hospital work after heartbreaking miscarriage

Published: 5:30 AM June 28, 2021

Jessica Augusta from Bury St Edmunds has shared her story of her son's death during SANDS (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) Awareness Month in June 2021. - Credit: Jessica Augusta

A heartbroken mother has told how she could not complete her nursing course after suffering the loss of her baby.

Jessica Augusta, from Bury St Edmunds, has spoken out during SANDS (Stillbirth and neonatal death) Awareness month and to show others that support is there for bereaved parents.

The heavily pregnant mum noticed her baby had stopped moving in June 2019 and went to West Suffolk Hospital for an ultrasound. She admits she was "a little bit panicked".

The student nurse's panic turned to distress as she was given the devastating news that there was no heartbeat and she and her partner, Chris Jackson, a paramedic, were taken into a special bereavement room.

They then left and had to return so she could be induced into labour and give birth to baby Walt, who weighed in at 8lb and was sadly still born.





It's the two year anniversary of Walt's death this month - Credit: Jess Augusta

"I wanted the epidural so I could feel no pain as I didn't want that to feel any of it," Ms Augusta said.

The 32-year-old, already mum to Molly, suffered with anxiety in the wake her loss and felt she could not continue with her nursing career.

"I couldn't go back to focus on the wards," said Ms Augusta, who was already a mum of one. "There were so many triggers you just can't stop thinking about it.

"It was too similar."

However, with the support of the West Suffolk Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death) group, she learnt to cope with her grief and was able to grow her family once more and gave birth to her third child, Robin, last year.

Tara Mccarville family by Harley's grave. - Credit: Tara Mccarville

Tara Mccarville, from Ipswich, lost one of her twins after giving birth at Ipswich Hospital, and said: "Your world just stops."

She said it took a long time for her to heal and finds it difficult after Harley's death, but is relieved his surviving twin brother Hunter is now out of hospital and doing well.

She hopes to get a headstone to commemorate Harley's death.

Tara Mccarville with family - Credit: Tara Mccarville

SANDS has a bereavement support service team available for free on 0808 164 3332. You can also get help by emailing helpline@sands.org.uk, or you can join the community via their website.

Locally they can be reached through here.

To help give back to Sands Jess Augusta will be walking 100k with her family. For more see here.