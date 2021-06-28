News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Nurse cannot face hospital work after heartbreaking miscarriage

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:30 AM June 28, 2021   
Jessica Augusta from Bury St Edmunds

Jessica Augusta from Bury St Edmunds has shared her story of her son's death during SANDS (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) Awareness Month in June 2021. - Credit: Jessica Augusta

A heartbroken mother has told how she could not complete her nursing course after suffering the loss of her baby.

Jessica Augusta, from Bury St Edmunds, has spoken out during SANDS (Stillbirth and neonatal death) Awareness month and to show others that support is there for bereaved parents.

The heavily pregnant mum noticed her baby had stopped moving in June 2019 and went to West Suffolk Hospital for an ultrasound. She admits she was "a little bit panicked".

The student nurse's panic turned to distress as she was given the devastating news that there was no heartbeat and she and her partner, Chris Jackson, a paramedic, were taken into a special bereavement room. 

They then left and had to return so she could be induced into labour and give birth to baby Walt, who weighed in at 8lb and was sadly still born.


It's the two year anniversary of Walt's death this month

It's the two year anniversary of Walt's death this month - Credit: Jess Augusta

"I wanted the epidural so I could feel no pain as I didn't want that to feel any of it," Ms Augusta said. 

The 32-year-old, already mum to Molly, suffered with anxiety in the wake her loss and felt she could not continue with her nursing career.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town close in on two more signings
  2. 2 Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place
  3. 3 Drinan set to sign for Leyton Orient
  1. 4 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
  2. 5 Ex-Town keeper Cornell signs for Championship club
  3. 6 Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow
  4. 7 Ipswich Town not in talks to sign Owen Dale
  5. 8 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
  6. 9 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Wigan 'beat' Blues to goalkeeper
  7. 10 Man died after being found by fire crews in shed

"I couldn't go back to focus on the wards," said Ms Augusta, who was already a mum of one. "There were so many triggers you just can't stop thinking about it.

"It was too similar."

However, with the support of the West Suffolk Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death) group, she learnt to cope with her grief and was able to grow her family once more and gave birth to her third child, Robin, last year.

Tara Mccarville family by Harley's grave. 

Tara Mccarville family by Harley's grave. - Credit: Tara Mccarville

Tara Mccarville, from Ipswich, lost one of her twins after giving birth at Ipswich Hospital, and said: "Your world just stops."

She said it took a long time for her to heal and finds it difficult after Harley's death, but is relieved his surviving twin brother Hunter is now out of hospital and doing well.

She hopes to get a headstone to commemorate Harley's death. 

Tara Mccarville

Tara Mccarville with family - Credit: Tara Mccarville

SANDS has a bereavement support service team available for free on 0808 164 3332. You can also get help by emailing helpline@sands.org.uk, or you can join the community via their website

Locally they can be reached through here

To help give back to Sands Jess Augusta will be walking 100k with her family. For more see here.

West Suffolk Hospital
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Previously unissued photo dated 16/05/2021 of Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Colada

Video

Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction 

Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and Ed Sheeran. Photo: PA

Suffolk Live

How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
John McGreal is the new manager of Swindon Town

McGreal leaves Swindon just a month after taking job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon