News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

'Rules are clear' - second homeowners urged to stay away from Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:30 AM December 23, 2020    Updated: 7:50 AM December 23, 2020
Southwold High Street

Second homeowners on the Suffolk coast, including in Southwold, have been warned police may issue fines if coronavirus rules are broken

People living in Tier 4 Covid areas have been told: "Don't come to Suffolk".

Police have warned visitors to second homes on the county's coast ahead of Christmas the coronavirus guidelines are "perfectly clear" and fines could be issued to rule-breakers. 

Resorts such as Southwold and Aldeburgh, which are popular second home towns with affluent Londoners, have reported an influx of people over the last few days.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, has issued a 'stay at home' plea in a bid to encourage people from making the journey to the county from parts of the country with high infection rates.

He said: "Suffolk is a fantastic place to visit, whether you’re a day-tripper or have a second home here, and we thoroughly enjoy sharing our beautiful county and all it has to offer.

You may also want to watch:

"However, we are living through difficult times and our public services, particularly our hospitals, are being challenged beyond anything experienced before.

"For that reason I would urge all visitors, particularly those with second-homes in the county, to reconsider any plans to visit Suffolk for Christmas and the new year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
  2. 2 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
  3. 3 Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant
  1. 4 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
  2. 5 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
  3. 6 'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure
  4. 7 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
  5. 8 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
  6. 9 'Inevitable' - reaction as Suffolk placed into Tier 4 from Boxing Day
  7. 10 Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash

"If you are living in Tier 4 the rules are perfectly clear, you should not travel out of the area so please do not come to Suffolk at this time."

Poluce and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said further economic impacts could have knock-on effects like unemployment and ...

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, has urged second homeowners to stay away from Suffolk - Credit: Archant

London, along with other parts of the south-east, was placed into new Tier 4 measures from Sunday - forbidding travel unless it is for an essential reason.

Pictures emerged on Saturday evening of crowds of passengers at London railway stations, sparking fears the virus could be spread to other parts of the country.

Southwold mayor Ian Bradbury said the town had become "rammed" on Sunday morning, while Aldeburgh residents reported seeing a queue of traffic outside of the resort after the government's announcement of the new tier on Saturday afternoon.

Suffolk police said officers will be issuing fines to those caught breaking the recently-introduced rules.

A spokesman for Suffolk police added: "We must all understand the dangers of the rapid spread of this new variant of Covid-19.

"Most people will want to do the right thing to protect public health and the health of their loved ones.

"We urge everyone to follow the rules and those who blatantly breach the regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus