Fiancé's trek for 'most loving' soulmate who died from cancer
- Credit: Molly Patchett
The fiancé and childhood sweetheart of a "kind-hearted" 27-year-old engineer who died from cancer has climbed Britain's tallest mountain in his memory.
Molly Patchett described her partner Tom Marjoram as the "most loving, kind-hearted and funny person I knew".
The pair, who met at Farlingaye High School and later lived together in Kesgrave, were due to wed at Glemham Hall in May next year.
But the Suffolk New College graduate, from Woodbridge, died in February after treatments for lymphoma proved unsuccessful.
Tom, who worked at Notcutts, Next, Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd and Kocurex Excavators Ltd, was a keen hiker who often climbed hills and mountains with his father, Steve.
You may also want to watch:
He had wanted to climb Scafell Pike, Britain's highest mountain, after recovering from lymphoma.
So Molly and Steve joined Tom's best friends Ryan, Bayley, Willis, Rory, Mahdi, Joe and Phil to tackle the 978m height in his memory - raising more than £9,000 for Cancer Research UK in the process.
Most Read
- 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 2 Deadline Day Live: Celina signs, Dobra departs as Town close in on Morsy
- 3 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
- 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 5 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
- 6 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
- 7 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
- 8 Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers
- 9 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 10 Town still keen on Morsy move in final hours of transfer window
Molly, who works at Saxon Vets in Wickham Market and prepared for the trek with some weights and gym training, said: "It's kind of positive to have something good come out of something so negative."
She described Tom as "my soulmate" and said: "He was the most wonderful person.
"Everyone you would speak to would say he was so easy to get along with and he was just so funny.
"He was such a genuine person and he would've done anything for anyone."
Of the climb, she said: "It was hard, really hard going up there - but I kept going and going, and it felt amazing.
"The views were stunning."
To donate more to Cancer Research UK go here.