Fiancé's trek for 'most loving' soulmate who died from cancer

The hike took place in memory of Tom Marjoram - Credit: Molly Patchett

The fiancé and childhood sweetheart of a "kind-hearted" 27-year-old engineer who died from cancer has climbed Britain's tallest mountain in his memory.

Molly Patchett described her partner Tom Marjoram as the "most loving, kind-hearted and funny person I knew".

The pair, who met at Farlingaye High School and later lived together in Kesgrave, were due to wed at Glemham Hall in May next year.

Tom's dad Steve Marjoram, who he enjoyed hiking with - Credit: Molly Patchett

But the Suffolk New College graduate, from Woodbridge, died in February after treatments for lymphoma proved unsuccessful.

Tom, who worked at Notcutts, Next, Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd and Kocurex Excavators Ltd, was a keen hiker who often climbed hills and mountains with his father, Steve.

He had wanted to climb Scafell Pike, Britain's highest mountain, after recovering from lymphoma.

The group climbed Scafell Pike, in the Lake District - Credit: Molly Patchett

So Molly and Steve joined Tom's best friends Ryan, Bayley, Willis, Rory, Mahdi, Joe and Phil to tackle the 978m height in his memory - raising more than £9,000 for Cancer Research UK in the process.

Molly, who works at Saxon Vets in Wickham Market and prepared for the trek with some weights and gym training, said: "It's kind of positive to have something good come out of something so negative."

She described Tom as "my soulmate" and said: "He was the most wonderful person.

Molly Patchett and Tom Marjoram's dad Steve and his best friends Ryan, Bayley, Willis, Rory, Mahdi, Joe and Phil (who call themselves The Mincers) took on the hike - Credit: Molly Patchett

"Everyone you would speak to would say he was so easy to get along with and he was just so funny.

"He was such a genuine person and he would've done anything for anyone."

Of the climb, she said: "It was hard, really hard going up there - but I kept going and going, and it felt amazing.

"The views were stunning."

To donate more to Cancer Research UK go here.