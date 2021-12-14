Trading standards to knock on doors in bird flu exclusion zone

Door to door investigations are being carried out within a 3km wide area after Avian bird flu was detected near Sudbury.

Teams will be knocking on doors in the 3km Avian Influenza Protection Zone throughout Tuesday in order to establish where poultry is housed.

The zone was established near Great Cornard, close to Sudbury, on December 9 and means that birds cannot be moved from their premises and carcasses have to be disposed of in accordance with special instructions.

Officers from both Suffolk Trading Standards and Babergh District Council will be knocking on doors to establish where poultry and captive birds are kept.

"Officers will be able to provide you with up-to-date information and advice on keeping your birds safe."

Trading Standards is also seeking information about any poultry they do not know about, but the information provided by anyone was not to "catch people out".

The department tweeted: "It would be very helpful if you could let us know if you or any of your immediate neighbours have poultry that we may not know about.

"This would be in confidence and not intended to ‘catch people out‘ but merely to ensure we cover anyone who may have missed this communication.

"Animal and Plant Health Agency staff will then call within the next day or two to help veterinary staff assess the risk of avian influenza spread.

"A vet may need to get in touch to carry out a visual inspection of your birds to assess their health.

"In the meantime, if your birds show any signs of disease, you must report your suspicions to APHA immediately by telephoning 03000 200 301."