Hospital changes visiting rules amid rising Suffolk Covid-19 infections

Published: 7:15 PM December 14, 2020

Most patients at West Suffolk Hospital will no longer be allowed a visitor under strict new rules designed to curb rising rates of coronavirus.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust will begin enforcing the new rules from Wednesday, December 15 in a bid to prevent the "significant increase" in cases locally from spreading into the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

As part of the new changes, visiting will only be allowed for a parent or carer visiting their child or for one named person visiting throughout a patient's pregnancy.

One person will also be allowed to visit someone receiving end of life care, while carers can also visit a patient with a learning disability or severe dementia.

A spokesman said: "We know that it’s important for our patients to see family and friends.

"We are reluctantly taking these steps to help prevent the spread of infection and ask that the public consider other ways of contacting loved ones such as using personal mobile phones."

More information can be found on the trust's website.