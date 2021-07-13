Where you can get a walk-in Covid vaccine this week

Published: 7:30 AM July 13, 2021

Where you can get a walk-in Covid vaccine in Suffolk and North Essex this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

All adults are now able to have their coronavirus vaccine with walk-in services available across the whole of Suffolk and North Essex.

The region has had one of the most successful vaccination rates in the country, according to statistics released by NHS England.

However, it has also been revealed that less than 60% of those in their 40s have had both doses of the Covid vaccination.

Extra walk-in clinics have been set up for the coming weeks to encourage more people to get their jab.

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “It’s really easy to get vaccinated and we urge anyone eligible to come forward, especially before the expected lockdown restrictions easing from July 19.

“We’re hosting lots of walk-in clinics where people aged 18+ can turn up for a jab with no need for an appointment, and the details of these clinics can be found at www.sneevaccine.org.uk.

You may also want to watch:

"This website is updated daily, with new dates and locations being added.

"The website also features lots of information encouraging people to stay safe at festivals, with family and on public transport transport.

“We want anyone who is unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine, who has questions or concerns to know we are here for them.

"We have set up a dedicated telephone helpline on 0344 257 3961 which we encourage people to contact to access trusted, accurate information.

"Staff at vaccination sites are also very willing to answer any questions people may have.”

Here is a complete list of Suffolk and North Essex's walk-in vaccination sites which are all offering both first and second doses:

AstraZeneca

Colchester United FC, July 15, 16, 17 and 18 9am-6pm

Chevington Close, Bury St Edmunds, July 16, 17 and 18 2pm-6pm

Clacton Hospital, July 16, 17 2pm-6pm

Pfizer