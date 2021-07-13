Where you can get a walk-in Covid vaccine this week
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
All adults are now able to have their coronavirus vaccine with walk-in services available across the whole of Suffolk and North Essex.
The region has had one of the most successful vaccination rates in the country, according to statistics released by NHS England.
However, it has also been revealed that less than 60% of those in their 40s have had both doses of the Covid vaccination.
Extra walk-in clinics have been set up for the coming weeks to encourage more people to get their jab.
A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “It’s really easy to get vaccinated and we urge anyone eligible to come forward, especially before the expected lockdown restrictions easing from July 19.
“We’re hosting lots of walk-in clinics where people aged 18+ can turn up for a jab with no need for an appointment, and the details of these clinics can be found at www.sneevaccine.org.uk.
"This website is updated daily, with new dates and locations being added.
"The website also features lots of information encouraging people to stay safe at festivals, with family and on public transport transport.
“We want anyone who is unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine, who has questions or concerns to know we are here for them.
"We have set up a dedicated telephone helpline on 0344 257 3961 which we encourage people to contact to access trusted, accurate information.
"Staff at vaccination sites are also very willing to answer any questions people may have.”
Here is a complete list of Suffolk and North Essex's walk-in vaccination sites which are all offering both first and second doses:
AstraZeneca
- Colchester United FC, July 15, 16, 17 and 18 9am-6pm
- Chevington Close, Bury St Edmunds, July 16, 17 and 18 2pm-6pm
- Clacton Hospital, July 16, 17 2pm-6pm
Pfizer
- North Road Surgery, Clacton, July, 13, 16 2pm-7pm
- Leisure Centre, Brandon, July 13 1pm-7pm
- Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich, July 13 to 18 2pm-6pm
- Brandon Leisure Centre, July 13 1pm-7pm
- Chevington Close, Bury St Edmunds, July 13, 14 and 15 2pm-6pm
- Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Sudbury, July 14 12pm-7pm
- Tesco, Haverhill, July 15 12pm-7pm
- Tesco, Tiptree, July 14 10am-4.30pm
- Sainsbury’s, Colchester, July 16 10am-4pm
- Salvation Army Church, Stowmarket, July 16,17 and 18 2pm-6pm
- Columbine Centre, Walton-on-the-Naze, July 16, 17 2pm-6pm
- The former Clarks shoe shop, Culver Square, Colchester, July 17 10am-4pm