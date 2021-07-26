Published: 4:29 PM July 26, 2021

Where you are able to get a walk-in Covid vaccine in Suffolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Anyone above the age of 18 is now able to get their Covid vaccine and with authorities continuing to urge people to get their jab more walk-in centres are available across Suffolk this week.

The region has had one of the most successful vaccination rates in the country, according to statistics released by NHS England.

The extra walk-in centres have been set up to encourage more people to get their jab.

Pfizer:

Brandon Leisure centre - July 27, 1pm-7pm

Sainsbury’s, Recreation Way, Mildenhall - July 28, 10am-6pm

Ivry Street Medical Practice, Ipswich - July 29 & 30, 8am-5.30pm. July 31, 8am-6pm. August 1, 8am-3pm

Felixstowe seafront, Beachside Events Area - July 30, 11am-2pm

You may also want to watch:

AstraZeneca

Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich - July 28, 30 and August 1, 9am-6pm

Unity Trust offices, Haverhill - July 30 and 31, 9am-1pm

In line with government guidelines, the AstraZeneca vaccine will only be available be offered to those aged 40 and over.

Moderna