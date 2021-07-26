News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Where you can get a walk-in Covid jab this week in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:29 PM July 26, 2021   
Doctore Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Where you are able to get a walk-in Covid vaccine in Suffolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Anyone above the age of 18 is now able to get their Covid vaccine and with authorities continuing to urge people to get their jab more walk-in centres are available across Suffolk this week.

The region has had one of the most successful vaccination rates in the country, according to statistics released by NHS England. 

The extra walk-in centres have been set up to encourage more people to get their jab.

Pfizer:

  • Brandon Leisure centre - July 27, 1pm-7pm
  • Sainsbury’s, Recreation Way, Mildenhall - July 28, 10am-6pm
  • Ivry Street Medical Practice, Ipswich - July 29 & 30, 8am-5.30pm. July 31, 8am-6pm. August 1, 8am-3pm
  • Felixstowe seafront, Beachside Events Area - July 30, 11am-2pm

You may also want to watch:

AstraZeneca 

  • Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich - July 28, 30 and August 1, 9am-6pm
  • Unity Trust offices, Haverhill - July 30 and 31, 9am-1pm

Most Read

  1. 1 Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin
  2. 2 'It's gone crazy' - Boss of Town's promotion rivals on League One spending
  3. 3 Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
  1. 4 Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson
  2. 5 Mapped: Check the Covid rate in your Suffolk neighbourhood
  3. 6 Ipswich target Jacobs on his Town talks and chances of a Portman Road move
  4. 7 Popular Southwold fish and chip shop for sale for £850k
  5. 8 Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain to come
  6. 9 Hadleigh dad fights to reverse diabetes diagnosis
  7. 10 Ipswich Town appoint new strength and conditioning coach

In line with government guidelines, the AstraZeneca vaccine will only be available be offered to those aged 40 and over. 

Moderna 

  • Martlesham Pharmacy - July 26, 10.15am-3pm and 2pm-5.30pm. July 29, 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm
  • Boots Pharmacy, Haverhill - July 26-31, 10am-12pm and 2.30pm-4.30pm
Coronavirus
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lisa and Steve Edwards had a 1940s themed wedding

Coronavirus

How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Plenty of positives despite Palace defeat

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A major dispersal auction of farm machinery will be held at Cuckoo Tye Farm in Acton near Sudbury

Farming

Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus