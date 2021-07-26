Where you can get a walk-in Covid jab this week in Suffolk
Published: 4:29 PM July 26, 2021
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Anyone above the age of 18 is now able to get their Covid vaccine and with authorities continuing to urge people to get their jab more walk-in centres are available across Suffolk this week.
The region has had one of the most successful vaccination rates in the country, according to statistics released by NHS England.
The extra walk-in centres have been set up to encourage more people to get their jab.
Pfizer:
- Brandon Leisure centre - July 27, 1pm-7pm
- Sainsbury’s, Recreation Way, Mildenhall - July 28, 10am-6pm
- Ivry Street Medical Practice, Ipswich - July 29 & 30, 8am-5.30pm. July 31, 8am-6pm. August 1, 8am-3pm
- Felixstowe seafront, Beachside Events Area - July 30, 11am-2pm
You may also want to watch:
AstraZeneca
- Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich - July 28, 30 and August 1, 9am-6pm
- Unity Trust offices, Haverhill - July 30 and 31, 9am-1pm
Most Read
- 1 Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin
- 2 'It's gone crazy' - Boss of Town's promotion rivals on League One spending
- 3 Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
- 4 Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson
- 5 Mapped: Check the Covid rate in your Suffolk neighbourhood
- 6 Ipswich target Jacobs on his Town talks and chances of a Portman Road move
- 7 Popular Southwold fish and chip shop for sale for £850k
- 8 Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain to come
- 9 Hadleigh dad fights to reverse diabetes diagnosis
- 10 Ipswich Town appoint new strength and conditioning coach
In line with government guidelines, the AstraZeneca vaccine will only be available be offered to those aged 40 and over.
Moderna
- Martlesham Pharmacy - July 26, 10.15am-3pm and 2pm-5.30pm. July 29, 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm
- Boots Pharmacy, Haverhill - July 26-31, 10am-12pm and 2.30pm-4.30pm
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus