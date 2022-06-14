News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Role model' West Suffolk clinical educator an 'inspiration' at national awards

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM June 14, 2022
Alex Levitt-Powell at the 2022 Student Nursing Times Awards

Alex Levitt-Powell, has won Learner of the Year: post-registration category at the 2022 Student Nursing Times Awards. - Credit: emap

A member of the clinical education team at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has won a prestigious national award.

Alex Levitt-Powell was named Learner of the Year: post-registration category at the 2022 Student Nursing Times Awards.

Alex began working at the WSFT in 2019 as a community nurse, changed career paths and joined the clinical education team in 2019.

He has recently taken up a new post leading pre-professional education and hopes to establish more development pathways for this group of staff.

The citation from the judges said of Alex: "The contender has developed their professional curiosity leading to improvements in clinical education and patient care.

"They are an inspiration and a role model to others considering post-registration learning."

Alex Levitt-Powell at the 2022 Student Nursing Times Awards.

Alex Levitt-Powell is a member of the clinical education team at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT). - Credit: emap

Alex said: "I want to thank Diane Last, head of clinical education, and Helen Vickery, lead clinical practice facilitator, for their unwavering support during my studies, the education team and the colleagues across the trust that I have the pleasure of working alongside."

