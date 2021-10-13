Hospital completes booster vaccination of 1,000 staff in 10 days

Published: 4:12 PM October 13, 2021

A Suffolk hospital has delivered booster Covid-19 jabs to 1,000 staff in 10 days.

West Suffolk Hospital's interim chief executive confirmed the latest figure during a health scrutiny meeting on Wednesday.

The booster programme is underway across England for those who had their last dose of the coronavirus vaccine six months ago or longer.

Interim chief executive Craig Black told the meeting: "We are in the midst of our flu vaccination campaign and our Covid booster campaign.

“We have vaccinated over 1,000 staff in the last 10 days with their Covid booster, and there is a significant amount of activity going on – particularly in GP practices at the moment.

“The vaccine is the way through this and it is all of our responsibility to protect ourselves, protect our families and those in the wider community.

“I feel a responsibility to get vaccinated and I would encourage everybody to do that – it is part of playing our role in society.

“We are actively engaged in that at the moment and would hope to get the vast majority of our staff vaccinated in the next couple of weeks.”

The programme is working on the same priority groups for the initial rollout of the vaccines.