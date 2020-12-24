News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Hospital coronavirus testing site moves to another town

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:40 PM December 24, 2020   
Andrew Gibbins died on the A14 after leaving the West Suffolk Hospital site Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital will no longer be the site of a coronavirus testing station - Credit: Archant

A coronavirus testing station in Bury St Edmunds is moving while construction works at West Suffolk Hospital take place.

The hospital, in Hardwick Lane, had been offering Covid-19 tests to the public in partnership with Public Health England.

However, testing will now instead take place in Newmarket.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Hospital said patients unable to travel can still get tested at other sites locally, such as at the mobile station in Rougham Hill.

Many of the mobile stations, including Bury St Edmunds, remain open on Christmas Day, alongside the two permanent sites in Ipswich.

The hospital spokesman said:  “Building work at West Suffolk Hospital means that our public coronavirus testing site is being moved to Newmarket. 

"Testing is available at a number of locations around Suffolk and people can also request home testing kits if they are unable to travel.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
  2. 2 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
  3. 3 Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day
  1. 4 Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant
  2. 5 'For the greater good' – Suffolk pubs react to Tier 4 announcement
  3. 6 ‘We are drowning’: Harrowing plea from Covid frontline as nurses warn hospital 'near breaking point'
  4. 7 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
  5. 8 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
  6. 9 'Inevitable' - reaction as Suffolk placed into Tier 4 from Boxing Day
  7. 10 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
Bury St Edmunds News
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Tier 3 'very probable' in Suffolk due to rise in Covid infections

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus