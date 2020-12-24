Hospital coronavirus testing site moves to another town

Published: 1:40 PM December 24, 2020

West Suffolk Hospital will no longer be the site of a coronavirus testing station - Credit: Archant

A coronavirus testing station in Bury St Edmunds is moving while construction works at West Suffolk Hospital take place.

The hospital, in Hardwick Lane, had been offering Covid-19 tests to the public in partnership with Public Health England.

However, testing will now instead take place in Newmarket.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Hospital said patients unable to travel can still get tested at other sites locally, such as at the mobile station in Rougham Hill.

Many of the mobile stations, including Bury St Edmunds, remain open on Christmas Day, alongside the two permanent sites in Ipswich.

The hospital spokesman said: “Building work at West Suffolk Hospital means that our public coronavirus testing site is being moved to Newmarket.

"Testing is available at a number of locations around Suffolk and people can also request home testing kits if they are unable to travel.”