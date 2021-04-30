Loud noise warning as hospital builds 32-bed new ward

Published: 5:12 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 5:14 PM April 30, 2021

A new ward is being constructed at West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: PA

West Suffolk Hospital has warned patients and residents of noise disruption as it builds a new 32-bed new ward.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital's new ward is "designed so that it can be put in place quickly and also has the potential to be moved and re-used in the future", chief executive Dr Stephen Dunn said.

But it will mean workers being on site 24 hours a day for 10 days at the beginning of May.

As such, it has warned patients, visitors and people living near to the Hardwick Lane site that there could be noise disruption.

To minimise any disturbance at night, vehicles will switch off engines when not in use and silence their reversing sirens.

Lighting will also be kept to a minimum and much of the ward will be constructed off-site, before being craned into place.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Steve Dunn said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption this work may cause, but this new decant ward is vital to minimise disruption to patients while we carry out maintenance work in the current building."