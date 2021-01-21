Published: 1:02 PM January 21, 2021

People over the age of 70 and those considered clinically extremely vulnerable are now being invited for their Covid-19 jabs in Suffolk. So when can you expect to receive yours?

The mammoth task of vaccinating the UK population of around 66 million people is well underway and four million people have already had their first jab.

Cabinet minister Dominic Raab said every adult in England will have been offered their first dose by September, but there is a long way to go yet.

What is the story in Suffolk?

All people aged over 80 in Suffolk should have been vaccinated against Covid-19 within the next two weeks, a health boss has said.

David Pannell, who is overseeing the vaccination of almost half the county's population, said centres across the county would be receiving twice as many vaccines as they did last week and he was confident the rollout would "really accelerate".

Who is a priority?

Until now, those who have received the Covid-19 jabs have been care home residents, over-80s and frontline health and care workers.

They were prioritised in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

A list of nine high-priority groups - which covers about 32 million people including 90-99% of those most at risk of dying - is being followed:

Care home residents and their carers All those aged 80 and over, along with frontline health and social care workers Those aged 75 and above Those aged 70 and above, and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals Those aged 65 and over All people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions Those aged 60 and over Those aged 55 and over Those aged 50 and over

When will the priority groups be vaccinated by?

The government's aim is for everyone in the top four priority groups to have received their first dose of the jab by mid-February.

The NHS is vaccinating people against Covid-19 at the rate of 200 jabs every minute, Matt Hancock has said.

The Health Secretary told MPs the UK has now given more than five million doses of coronavirus vaccines to 4.6 million people.

As for the remainder, people aged 50 to 69 and 16 to 64-year-olds with underlying health conditions should come into the equation between February and April.

Here are the key dates for when people should expect to get the vaccine - according to the government's targets.

When will police and teachers get the vaccine?

The second phase of vaccination, which will be rolled out in the spring, will focus on the rest of the adult population. This will be mainly the under-50s, who are much less likely to be ill with Covid-19.

Teachers, transport workers, supermarket workers and the military could be prioritised at that point, however there have been calls for them to be higher up the vaccine queue.

Suffolk MPs have said they think teachers should be next in line for the Covid-19 jab, after the most vulnerable groups have been vaccinated, to get children back to school sooner.

Home Secretary Priti Patel now says there is work underway to move "police, fire and frontline workers" higher up the priority list.

