Under 30s could soon be offered Covid vaccine

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:26 AM May 25, 2021   
Doctore Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Patients under 30 could seen be offered a booking to get a Covid vaccine.in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Under 30s in Suffolk and north Essex could be offered the Covid jab by the end of the week, as the bid to vaccinate the population steps up.

People aged 32 and over have now been offered the Covid vaccine by NHS England as the number of vaccines offered reaches a new peak.

Some 556,951 second doses of the jab were given on May 22, surpassing the record of 547,636 second jabs administered on April 24, with Suffolk and north Essex hitting their millionth vaccine milestone on Friday

The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS), which is overseeing the rollout in the region, said the millionth shot was given to an Ipswich man at the mobile vaccination bus outside Ipswich Mosque in Bond Street.

The increase comes as the Government continues to urge people to get their second dose in order to stay protected from new coronavirus variants.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said: “Our trailblazing vaccination programme, the biggest and most successful in NHS history, is another great British success story and a testament to what can be achieved when all four corners of the country comes together to defeat this virus.”

To book your appointment please see here. 

