Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk

The Omicron variant of Covid has been identified in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A total of 52 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been identified in Suffolk — but public health leaders believe there could be more than 300.

Data up to December 13 has revealed West Suffolk has the highest number of cases of the new Covid strain at 17.

East Suffolk had 11, Mid Suffolk reported 10 while Ipswich had nine confirmed Omicron cases.

Babergh only has five cases confirmed to be the new mutation, which was first identified in South Africa in November.

However, a total of 305 cases identified in Suffolk up to December 13 are being further tested as they are suspected to be Omicron.

Suffolk recorded 4,157 cases of Covid in the seven days up to December 15 — rising from 3,417 the week before.