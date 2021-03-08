Published: 3:29 PM March 8, 2021

Letters of thanks had been sent to local NHS workers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woodbridge volunteers have sent letters of thanks to local NHS workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Inner Wheel of Woodbridge, an all-female voluntary group, has been taking part in the scheme as part of a national campaign to show gratitude for the hard work of health workers during these difficult times.

As part of this, Woodbridge president Jan Whitaker has written to Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust - which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals - expressing thanks for the trust's work.

Enid Law, association president of the Inner Wheel Club of GB and Ireland, said: “It’s a small gesture but a way for our members to show their appreciation for the dedication and effort that has been shown by our health workers throughout this pandemic.”