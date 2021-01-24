News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Firefighters issue warning after wood burner almost spreads across house

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:21 AM January 24, 2021   
Firefighters have been called to the disused Woodbridge airfield Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to a wood burner fire in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are urging homeowners to have their chimneys serviced after a wood burner almost spread throughout a house.

Two engines from Colchester were called to a property in Heath Road on Saturday night (January 23), after a fire inside the wood burner had grown out of control.

Four people inside the house fled for their safety.

Firefighters had managed to extinguish the fire within half an hour and prevented the fire from spreading.

Peter Donovan, watch manager at Colchester Fire Station, said: "Our crews did a really professional job of extinguishing this fire quickly before it spread.

"However, these incidents are particularly common at this time of year when people are using chimneys and wood burners and often haven't had them serviced.

"We believe this incident was caused due to a faulty door seal in the wood burner, which allowed a flow of air in to accelerate the fire.

Most Read

  1. 1 These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising
  2. 2 Campaign against two more solar farms gathers strength in Suffolk villages
  3. 3 New outdoor theatre hopes to bring post lockdown performances to the woods
  1. 4 'I thought we were really good' - Lambert's assessment of dire 1-0 home loss to Peterborough
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: Town lose as McGuinness puts through his own net
  3. 6 People 'losing patience' with neighbours who flout Covid rules, police say
  4. 7 Man who had sex with underage girl avoids prison
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 0-1 Peterborough United: Toothless Town beaten as McGuinness own goal settles it
  6. 9 A life in agony: 27-year-old's daily torture battling constant pain
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Peterborough United

"This could have been avoided if the wood burner was serviced before use - so please, if you're planning on using your chimney or wood burner, don't take the risk - get them serviced first."

No-one was harmed during the incident.

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Timeline: When can you expect to receive the Covid vaccine?

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Electricity restored to almost 500 homes following power cut

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon