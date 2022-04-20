News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heating oil stolen from garden in East Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:36 PM April 20, 2022
The oil was stolen from a property in Glebe Court, Snape

The oil was stolen from a property in Glebe Court, Snape - Credit: Google Maps

A substantial amount of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property in east Suffolk.

The incident took place in the village of Snape.

Approximately half a tankful of the oil was taken from a tank located in the garden of a home in Glebe Court.

The theft took place between 11am on Friday, April 15, and 4 pm on Monday, April 18. 

Suffolk police would like anyone with any information about the theft to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/23283/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

