Heating oil stolen from garden in East Suffolk
Published: 12:36 PM April 20, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A substantial amount of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property in east Suffolk.
The incident took place in the village of Snape.
Approximately half a tankful of the oil was taken from a tank located in the garden of a home in Glebe Court.
The theft took place between 11am on Friday, April 15, and 4 pm on Monday, April 18.
Suffolk police would like anyone with any information about the theft to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/23283/22.
