Heating oil stolen from garden in East Suffolk

The oil was stolen from a property in Glebe Court, Snape - Credit: Google Maps

A substantial amount of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property in east Suffolk.

The incident took place in the village of Snape.

Approximately half a tankful of the oil was taken from a tank located in the garden of a home in Glebe Court.

The theft took place between 11am on Friday, April 15, and 4 pm on Monday, April 18.

Suffolk police would like anyone with any information about the theft to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/23283/22.

