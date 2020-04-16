E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of pounds worth of heating oil stolen

PUBLISHED: 10:35 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 16 April 2020

The oil was taken from Newton Road in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The oil was taken from Newton Road in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Investigations are underway after hundreds of pounds worth of heating oil was stolen from a Suffolk property.

The theft took place between midnight and 2.20pm on Tuesday, April 14 in Newton Road, Sudbury.

You may also want to watch:

An offender/s stole hundreds-of-pounds worth of heating oil stored in a tank on the property.

A shed was also entered by the offender/s; however, nothing was stolen.

Police have also issued advice for safe guarding oil tanks which includes putting lighting around your tank, securing any fencing around the tank, checking oil gauges regularly and investing in approved tank alarms.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Suffolk police via their website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference: 37/21158/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds of pounds worth of heating oil stolen

The oil was taken from Newton Road in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Feedback has been brilliant’: Virtual school events hailed a success

Key worker children from Albert Pye Primary School involved in the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership tennis challenge. Pictures: Courtesy of Albert Pye Primary

Above average temperatures for parts of region as spring sunshine continues

Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands of Suffolk youngsters receive offers for top primary school choice

Over 98% of pupils got an offer from their top three schools Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Suffolk’s tourism landscape will not be the same’ - industry experts speak of coronavirus consequences

Children play on Felixstowe beach Picture: MIKE BOWDEN
Drive 24