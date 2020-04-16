Hundreds of pounds worth of heating oil stolen
PUBLISHED: 10:35 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 16 April 2020
Investigations are underway after hundreds of pounds worth of heating oil was stolen from a Suffolk property.
The theft took place between midnight and 2.20pm on Tuesday, April 14 in Newton Road, Sudbury.
An offender/s stole hundreds-of-pounds worth of heating oil stored in a tank on the property.
A shed was also entered by the offender/s; however, nothing was stolen.
Police have also issued advice for safe guarding oil tanks which includes putting lighting around your tank, securing any fencing around the tank, checking oil gauges regularly and investing in approved tank alarms.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Suffolk police via their website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference: 37/21158/20.
