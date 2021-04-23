Published: 4:40 PM April 23, 2021

The landing pad at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge was destroyed by a USAF military aircraft. - Credit: Trailspotter

Air ambulances are now able to land at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after debris was cleared following damage during a US Air Force training operation.

The Cambridge hospital is the region's major trauma centre and treats the most desperately ill patients from the area, including from Suffolk - making the ability to land at the hospital vital.

But it was left without a functional helipad after ripped up by the draught from a departing US Air Force (USAF) CV22 Osprey on Wednesday.

The Osprey, which is based at RAF Mildenhall, was taking part in a USAF training exercise at the time.

As a result of the incident, critically ill patients in the region were having to be flown to Cambridge City Airport instead - three miles away, meaning an extra journey to Addenbrooke's by land ambulance.

Cambridge University NHS Foundation Trust confirmed on Friday afternoon that a work-around had been found for the time being, after debris was removed from the area and safety checks carried out.

Air ambulances are now able to land directly at Addenbrooke's, albeit in an area of grass close to the usual helipad.

Work to repair the damaged helipad is expected to begin soon.

A spokesman for the Cambridge University NHS Foundation Trust said: “Air ambulances are now able to land again at Addenbrooke's Hospital, close to the usual helipad site."

A spokesman for RAF Mildenhall said on Friday the USAF was "taking steps to rectify" the damage as soon as possible.

Major Keavy Rake, from the public affairs department at the Suffolk air base, said: “The area was surveyed according to our policies and procedures and some damage did occur.

"We are taking steps to rectify as soon as possible.

"Our units are continuously coordinating with our local partners to improve operations. We are greatly appreciative of the relationship and coordination we have with the UK.”