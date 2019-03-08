Video

Helmingham Hall brings thousands of motor enthusiasts to car show

Sports car enthusiasts flocked to Helmingham Hall on Sunday for the annual Festival of Classic and Sports Cars.

More than 1,000 vehicles representing a century of motoring were on show at the iconic country house - with special runs up the main drive so fans could see and hear them in action.

The event raises thousands of pounds every year for East Anglia's Children's Hospices and this year perfect weather ensured thousands of people turned up for the event.

One of the delights of the show is that alongside dream cars like the Aston Martin DB5 there are also some everyday vehicles from the past that have been lovingly cared-for or restored.

As well as the cars, there were also falconry displays and dance exhibitions to keep visitors entertained during the day.

But it was the cars that were the stars for their owners and the visitors who turned out to enjoy a trip to petrolhead heaven.