Helmingham Hall brings thousands of motor enthusiasts to car show

PUBLISHED: 17:27 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 04 August 2019

A vast variety of classic and sports cars on show around the grounds at Helmingham Hall Picture: SAM DAWES

A vast variety of classic and sports cars on show around the grounds at Helmingham Hall Picture: SAM DAWES

SAM DAWES

Sports car enthusiasts flocked to Helmingham Hall on Sunday for the annual Festival of Classic and Sports Cars.

Other attractions at Helmingham Hall included a falconry display. Picture: SAM DAWESOther attractions at Helmingham Hall included a falconry display. Picture: SAM DAWES

More than 1,000 vehicles representing a century of motoring were on show at the iconic country house - with special runs up the main drive so fans could see and hear them in action.

A vast variety of classic and sports cars on show around the grounds at Helmingham Hall Picture: SAM DAWESA vast variety of classic and sports cars on show around the grounds at Helmingham Hall Picture: SAM DAWES

The event raises thousands of pounds every year for East Anglia's Children's Hospices and this year perfect weather ensured thousands of people turned up for the event.

There was room for some There was room for some "popular classics" at Helmingham Hall Picture: SAM DAWES

One of the delights of the show is that alongside dream cars like the Aston Martin DB5 there are also some everyday vehicles from the past that have been lovingly cared-for or restored.

A dancing demonstration at Helmingham Hall Picture: SAM DAWESA dancing demonstration at Helmingham Hall Picture: SAM DAWES

As well as the cars, there were also falconry displays and dance exhibitions to keep visitors entertained during the day.

But it was the cars that were the stars for their owners and the visitors who turned out to enjoy a trip to petrolhead heaven.

