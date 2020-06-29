E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road partially blocked by large oil spill

PUBLISHED: 13:23 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 29 June 2020

The B1078 is partially blocked in Hemingstone after an oil spill on the road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Highways are attending an incident in Suffolk where there has been a large oil spill in the road on a bend.

Police were called shortly after 11.30am following reports of the spill on the B1078 in Hemingstone.

Suffolk Highways arrived at the scene at 12.50pm to assist with the clean up as the spill is covering approximately 15 metres of the road by about half a metre across.

Highways remain on the scene now and traffic is building up in the area while the spill is cleared.

