Published: 7:30 PM January 19, 2021

Missing the excitement that comes with fine dining? Never fear, as one Suffolk catering company has launched its very own delivery service, ensuring people can still enjoy restaurant-quality food from the comfort of their homes.

Folk and Fare deliver across Suffolk and south Norfolk - Credit: Folk and Fare

Henham-based Folk and Fare launched Folk at Home back in October in response to the ongoing national lockdown – and has gone from strength-to-strength since its inception.

“My company has been going for about five years now, so we set up Folk at Home off the back of that, where we bring people the sort of food they’d eat at our events,” explains director Sam Phoenix-Hanison.

Sam Phoenix-Hanison, director of Folk and Fare - Credit: Folk and Fare

Sam’s delivery service features a fortnightly changing menu that utilises some of Suffolk’s premier local produce, including salad from Charlie’s Leaves, Blythburgh Pork, and bread from Penny Bun Bakehouse. Customers can also pair their meals with wine from Flunder Wines.

“We have a whole selection of dishes for people to choose from, and rather than being a set menu, people can mix and match their starter, main and dessert. We then drop these off to people’s homes and they can reheat them, with minimal assembly involved.”

You may also want to watch:

Dishes on the current menu include pork terrine, spicy Thai beef salad, bao buns, Tonkotsu broth, Hakata-style ramen and coconut rice pudding with mango.

“We’re finding Asian stuff is a huge hit around here as there’s not many people doing different cuisines for delivery, as we’re more of a rural market.”

Bao buns that can be finished at home - Credit: Folk and Fare

Alongside his Asian-inspired heat-at-home dishes, Sam has also put together a vegan-friendly menu in honour of this year’s Veganuary. It includes miso-baked aubergine, carrot and cashew pate, and South Indian spicy potato Bonda.

“We’re also happy to change dishes for people’s dietary requirements, and we can make most things gluten-free,” he adds.

For anyone looking to jazz up their lunches, but can’t find the time to, Folk and Fare’s newly-launched delivery lunch service can help, and features a range of ready-to-eat salads and soups that can be delivered straight to your door Tuesday to Saturday.

“I know a lot of people working from home or homeschooling, juggling all of these challenges, so I thought if we could bring people freshly-made salads and soups, they can just open them and tuck in.”

Customers can choose from roasted Italian pumpkin soup, classic pea and ham hock soup or Indian Mulligatawny soup. Each soup comes with a complimentary scone, and lasts for three days.

“We’re trying to make them a bit more interesting than your bog-standard soup out of a tin.”

In addition, Sam has also put created a pair of meal kits, allowing customers to make their own pizzas and kebabs at home, following the success of his Phoenix Pizza and Seabab pop-up stalls at Henham Barns last summer.

Rich chcolate St-Emilion tart - Credit: Folk and Fare

Each kit comes with everything you need to make your own pizza or kebabs at home, including slow-cooked lamb or roasted spiced paneer, and flatbreads for the kebabs, and pizza dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella and a variety of toppings for the pizza.

“We’re just trying out as many different things as we can to get food out to people, and to keep us ticking over,” Sam added.

Folk and Fare deliver around Suffolk and South Norfolk, with free delivery available for anyone five miles from Henham. Orders must be placed before 4pm the day before delivery as all dishes are made to order, and the minimum order is £25.

To place an order or to find out more, call 07824 340 699 or visit the website