Police concerned for welfare of missing 86-year-old man

Herbert Russell has been reported missing from Frinton-on-Sea in Essex - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing from a north Essex town.

Herbert Russell, from Frinton-on-Sea, was last seen at about 10.45am on Monday, Essex Police said.

Have you seen 86-year-old Herbert Russell, who has been reported missing from Frinton-on-Sea?



Please contact 101 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/eu7oFPyyKE — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 27, 2021

He is described as about six feet tall, has white hair and is of a slim build.

Herbert was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, jeans and a hat with a rim on it.

Anyone with information on Herbert's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.