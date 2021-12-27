News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing 86-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:04 PM December 27, 2021
Herbert Russell has been reported missing from Frinton-on-Sea in Essex

Herbert Russell has been reported missing from Frinton-on-Sea in Essex - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing from a north Essex town.

Herbert Russell, from Frinton-on-Sea, was last seen at about 10.45am on Monday, Essex Police said.

He is described as about six feet tall, has white hair and is of a slim build.

Herbert was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, jeans and a hat with a rim on it.

Anyone with information on Herbert's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

