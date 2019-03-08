Britain's Got Talent finalists Dave and Finn abseil in Suffolk ahead of big event

Dave Wardell with Finn Picture: DK9 SECURITY Archant

A heroic police dog and his owner - who previously melted the nation's hearts on Britain's Got Talent - practised abseiling from a tower in Suffolk at the weekend ahead of a fundraising event for charity.

Finn at the training centre in Barham Picture: DK9 SECURITY Finn at the training centre in Barham Picture: DK9 SECURITY

Police dog Finn and owner PC Dave Wardell visited DK9 Security,'s new training centre in Barham, near Claydon, to prepare for their 49 metre abseil at Abberley Clock Tower in Worcestershire on September 28.

Dave and Finn were Britain's Got Talent finalists this year and moved judges to tears in their first audition after their moving story was told on the nation's television screens.

In October 2016, Finn sustained serious stab wounds to the chest and head after jumping in front of a knife meant for Dave.

The German Shepherd was left fighting for his life and spent four hours in surgery followed by 11 weeks of recovery.

The duo abseil down the training wall in Suffolk Picture: DK9 SECURITY The duo abseil down the training wall in Suffolk Picture: DK9 SECURITY

Under legislation at the time, only criminal damage charges could be brought against Finn's attacker and a campaign was launched for a change in the law.

In June this year, the Animal Welfare Bill - known as 'Finn's Law' - came into force to protect service animals such as police dogs and horses.

Now Dave and Finn, from Hertfordshire Constabulary, are taking part in an abseil to raise money for volunteer-run charity German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

The duo abseil down the training wall in Suffolk Picture: DK9 SECURITY The duo abseil down the training wall in Suffolk Picture: DK9 SECURITY

The duo visited DK9 Security on Sunday to abseil from the centre's 15m training wall ahead of the main event.

Darren Debenham, from DK9 Security, who specialise in training dogs for special operations around the world, was contacted to help Dave and Finn prepare for their 49m abseil.

"I was contacted and asked if we could help because both Dave and Finn had never abseiled before.

"We've got a 15m training wall here and so we sent Dave up with one of our own dogs to start with so he could get used to it.

"Then Finn went up with him and they absolutely loved it.

"They both took to it like a duck to water and did fantastically well."

Mr Debenham added that he will be travelling to Worcestershire with Dave and Finn to help them abseil on the day.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the pair can click here.